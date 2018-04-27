GIFs that sum up the biggest moments of the 1st round

Months of speculation and rumors finally came to an end on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Thousands, if not millions, of mock drafts had been made and edited. Heights, weights, 40-yard dash times, and bench press reps were mulled over for days on end. Then finally it all came down to Browns being on the clock for pick No. 1.

via GIPHY

Hours later, 32 players' lives had been changed forever and NFL fans everywhere had been through a rollercoaster of emotions. As you get ready for rounds two and three, here are reaction GIFs for the round one moments that made us laugh, cry, and jump for joy.

via GIPHY

When Baker Mayfield was announced as the No. 1 pick, Browns fans were like...

Experts and amateurs spent several months talking about this draft's QB class and who should fall where. After USC's Pro Day, it seemed like Sam Darnold would be a lock for No. 1. Then earlier this week, buzz about Baker Mayfield going No. 1 began to spread. Three of NFL.comss draft experts had Sam Darnold going first overall, but Daniel Jeremiah was the one who nailed the pick.

via GIPHY

Then the Giants selected Saquon Barkley at No. 2.

After his amazing performance at this year's combine, many experts including NFL.com's Mike Mayock anointed Saquon Barkley as the best player in the draft. That being said, some wondered if the Giants would stick with the belief that you should never take a running back in the first round, much less at No. 2. The Giants saw Barkley as too good to pass on and went with the 21-year-old RB rather than Sam Darnold.

via GIPHY

Sam Darnold fell to No. 3 giving the Jets the QB many were hoping for.

There are seldom moments when the legion of Jets fans agree on a draft pick, but that all changed on Thursday night. The Jets consensus rejoiced when the player that many consider the No. 1 QB in the draft fell to them.

via GIPHY

Bradley Chubb fell to the Broncos and will be paired with future BFF Von Miller.

The N.C. State DE was widely considered a top-five pick and many had him as the best defensive player in the draft. One of his biggest supporters was Broncos LB Von Miller who posted this clip right after Denver drafted Chubb.

via GIPHY

First trade of the night: The Bills made a deal with the Bucs to move up to the 7th spot and select Josh Allen.

The Bills gave the Bucs two second-rounders and their No. 12 overall pick to move up to the No. 7 spot. Once they were on the clock, they selected Josh Allen. The Wyoming QB's arm strength was on full display when he launched an 80-yard pass at his pro day.

via GIPHY

Josh Rosen's "long" wait ended when the Cardinals picked him at No. 10.

UCLA's Josh Rosen was widely considered to be the most "NFL-ready" QB of the draft, but ended up being picked fourth out of the five QBs taken in the first round. The Cardinals sent a third- and fifth-round pick to the Raiders in order to move up from pick No. 15. The always-outspoken QB was not shy about how he felt slipping to pick No. 10.: "I want to play ball, and I want to compete for Super Bowls. The chip [on his shoulder] has only grown bigger," said Rosen.

via GIPHY

Chargers got the steal of the first round by picking Derwin James at No. 17.

Most had Derwin James in the top 10 of their mock drafts. So, when the top-ranked safety fell to the Chargers at No. 17, L.A. scooped James. At 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, James who has been praised athleticism, can possibly make the Chargers' secondary one of the best in the league.

Ryan Shazier walked out and announced the Steelers' pick at No. 28.

There was no GIF that seemed appropriate nor one that could do this moment justice, so here's the footage itself. Nearly five months after suffering a spinal injury, Steelers LB Ryan Shazier walked out with his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez, to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick. The Steelers selected Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds.

via GIPHY

The Ravens selected Lamar Jackson as the final pick of the first round.