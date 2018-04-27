Byron Maxwell agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

Free agent cornerback Byron Maxwell returns for a third tour of duty in Seattle.

The Seahawks signed Maxwell to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Maxwell fills a need in the defensive secondary when considering the Seahawks cut ties with cornerback Richard Sherman on March 9.

Maxwell, 30, entered the league in 2011 out of Clemson as a sixth-round pick with Seattle, where he spent the first four years of his professional career. Maxwell then played for the Eagles in 2015 before being traded to the Dolphins in 2016.

The Dolphins released Maxwell in October 2017 after he appeared in two games leading to the Seahawks bringing him back on a one-year deal in November. Maxwell finished the 2017 season appearing in seven games with six starts for the Seahawks.

On his career, Maxwell has appeared in 83 games with 52 starts, totaling 245 tackles (203 solo), 11 interceptions, 59 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles.