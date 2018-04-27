Raiders GM: Martavis Bryant can be 'dynamic receiver'

Tucked away inside a rushing flood of draft picks Thursday night, the Oakland Raiders struck a trade for a playmaking wide receiver.

The Silver and Black acquired the slippery, super-fast Martavis Bryant from Pittsburgh in exchange for the No. 79 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie expects Bryant to make an immediate impact inside coach Jon Gruden's signature offense.

"He's ideal [in] what you're looking for in a receiver," McKenzie said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "He can play big, he plays fast. And he makes plays. And we think he can be a dynamic receiver for [quarterback] Derek [Carr]."

Bryant generated big plays -- and his fair share of headaches -- in Pittsburgh, while operating as the subject of trade whispers for months on end.

In Oakland, the 6-foot-4 burner joins a pass-catching group that includes Amari Cooper, former Green Bay Pro Bowler Jordy Nelson and tight end Jared Cook.

Bryant, on paper, offers as much talent as any wideout league-wide. In real life, he's battled injuries and suffered suspensions. Playing in just 36 of a possible 64 games during his four-year career, the talented receiver has plenty to prove.

McKenzie, though, offered a clean slate Thursday night, saying: "We feel like we drafted Martavis Bryant."

The move adds a promising chip to Oakland's offense. It's now up to Bryant to stay on the field and deliver on his tantalizing potential.