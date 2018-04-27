2018 NFL Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Patriots pick QB in Round 3

PICK
65
Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama
66
M.J. Stewart - CB, North Carolina
67
Breeland Speaks - DT, Mississippi
68
Brian O'Neill - OT, Pittsburgh
69
Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma
70
Duke Dawson - CB, Florida
71
Kerryon Johnson - RB, Auburn
72
Da'Shawn Hand - DT, Alabama
73
Fred Warner - LB, BYU
74
Tim Settle - DT, Virginia Tech
75
Rasheem Green - DE, USC
76
Jessie Bates - S, Wake Forest
77
Jamarco Jones - OT, Ohio State
78
Martinas Rankin - OT, Mississippi State
79
Kalen Ballage - RB, Arizona State
80
Anthony Averett - CB, Alabama
81
B.J. Hill - DT, N.C. State
82
Royce Freeman - RB, Oregon
83
Tyrell Crosby - OT, Oregon
84
Michael Gallup - WR, Colorado State
85
Duke Ejiofor - DE, Wake Forest
86
Tarvarius Moore - S, Southern Miss
87
Tyquan Lewis - DE, Ohio State
88
Will Richardson - OT, N.C. State
89
Josh Sweat - Edge, Florida State
90
Ian Thomas - TE, Indiana
91
Malik Jefferson - LB, Texas
92
Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford
93
Mark Andrews - TE, Oklahoma
94
P.J. Hall - DT, Sam Houston State
95
Kyle Lauletta - QB, Richmond
96
Jalyn Holmes - DE, Ohio State
97
Kyzir White - S, West Virginia
98
Dalton Schultz - TE, Stanford
99
Wyatt Teller - OG, Virginia Tech
100
Dante Pettis - WR, Washington
