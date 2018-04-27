2018 NFL Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Patriots pick QB in Round 3

  • By Lance Zierlein
Round 3

PICK

65

Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama

PICK

66

M.J. Stewart - CB, North Carolina

PICK

67

Breeland Speaks - DT, Mississippi

PICK

68

Brian O'Neill - OT, Pittsburgh

PICK

69

Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma

PICK

70

Duke Dawson - CB, Florida

PICK

71

Kerryon Johnson - RB, Auburn

PICK

72

Da'Shawn Hand - DT, Alabama

PICK

73

Fred Warner - LB, BYU

PICK

74

Tim Settle - DT, Virginia Tech

PICK

75

Rasheem Green - DE, USC

PICK

76

Jessie Bates - S, Wake Forest

PICK

77

Jamarco Jones - OT, Ohio State

PICK

78

Martinas Rankin - OT, Mississippi State

PICK

79

Kalen Ballage - RB, Arizona State

PICK

80

Anthony Averett - CB, Alabama

PICK

81

B.J. Hill - DT, N.C. State

PICK

82

Royce Freeman - RB, Oregon

PICK

83

Tyrell Crosby - OT, Oregon

PICK

84

Michael Gallup - WR, Colorado State

PICK

85

Duke Ejiofor - DE, Wake Forest

PICK

86

Tarvarius Moore - S, Southern Miss

PICK

87

Tyquan Lewis - DE, Ohio State

PICK

88

Will Richardson - OT, N.C. State

PICK

89

Josh Sweat - Edge, Florida State

PICK

90

Ian Thomas - TE, Indiana

PICK

91

Malik Jefferson - LB, Texas

PICK

92

Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford

PICK

93

Mark Andrews - TE, Oklahoma

PICK

94

P.J. Hall - DT, Sam Houston State

PICK

95

Kyle Lauletta - QB, Richmond

PICK

96

Jalyn Holmes - DE, Ohio State

PICK

97

Kyzir White - S, West Virginia

PICK

98

Dalton Schultz - TE, Stanford

PICK

99

Wyatt Teller - OG, Virginia Tech

PICK

100

Dante Pettis - WR, Washington

