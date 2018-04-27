2018 NFL Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Bucs take Guice in Round 2

  • By Lance Zierlein
With Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network and FOX).

Round 2

PICK

33

Nick Chubb - RB, Georgia

The Browns didn't get Saquon Barkley, but they do get a quality RB for the offensive re-boot.

PICK

34

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

The Giants continue to makeover their offensive line with a mashing run blocker in Hernandez.

PICK

35

Austin Corbett - OL, Nevada

Versatile offensive lineman with the potential to play tackle, guard or center.

PICK

36

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

The Colts add a ballhawking conerback with great length and special ball skills.

PICK

37

Harold Landry - DE, Boston College

With their switch to a 4-3, the Colts need a pass rusher with some juice off the edge.

PICK

38

Connor Williams - OT/OG, Texas

Williams struggled at times at tackle this past season, and he could benefit by a move inside to guard.

PICK

39

Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

Long-armed, athletic cornerback adds size to the Chicago Bears' secondary.

PICK

40

D.J. Chark - WR, LSU

With contract decisions coming up in the next couple seasons for Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, Chark offers a viable option for the future.

PICK

41

Carlton Davis - CB, Auburn

Big, long, and physical with the ability to punish receivers from press coverage and handle his run-support duties.

PICK

42

Mason Rudolph - QB, Oklahoma State

The Dolphins add a quarterback to groom as the eventual replacement for Ryan Tannehill.

PICK

43

Donte Jackson - CB, LSU

Malcolm Butler is gone, and Bill Belichick reloads with the LSU speedster, who has exciting upside.

PICK

44

James Daniels - C, Iowa

Very quick and technically proficient, Daniels improves the talent level along the interior line on offense.

PICK

45

Justin Reid - S, Stanford

Intelligent captain of the defense with good speed and aggression. He could challenge for playing time quickly.

PICK

46

Lorenzo Carter - LB, Georgia

Carter helps to upgrade the Bengals' speed at linebacker and gives them some rush talent as a bonus.

PICK

47

Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU

This would be a perfect fit, as Sutton could learn from Larry Fitzgerald and team with another rookie in Josh Rosen.

PICK

48

Joseph Noteboom - OT, TCU

The TCU tackle has been a fast riser during the draft process and lands inside the top 50.

PICK

49

Darius Leonard - LB, South Carolina State

The Colts are in desperate need of a rangy linebacker and Leonard fits the bill.

PICK

50

James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State

The Cowboys add a vertical weapon to help stretch the defense.

PICK

51

Sam Hubbard - DE, Ohio State

Consistent player with good athletic ability who will need to try to elevate his pass rush at the next level.

PICK

52

Ronald Jones - RB, USC

There was some buzz at one point early in the evaluation process that Jones could be the Eagles' first-round pick.

PICK

53

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

Tampa could hit a home run with this pick if Guice is still on the board.

PICK

54

Nathan Shepherd - DL, Fort Hays State

If the Chiefs can't find a suitable cornerback or guard, it might be tough to pass on Shepherd's talent.

PICK

55

Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State

Goedert can make the highlight-reel catch, but needs to prove that he can become a viable blocking option, as well.

PICK

56

Kemoko Turay - DE, Rutgers

Turay doesn't have as much production as teams would like to see, but he has terrific traits to work with as a rusher.

PICK

57

Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

That's right, Titans fans. You get a pass-catching tight end to become the eventual replacement for Delanie Walker.

PICK

58

Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan

Hurst is an upfield rusher who fits in the Falcons' scheme.

PICK

59

Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M

Jimmy Garoppolo could benefit a great deal from having a quick, sure-handed slot target like Kirk.

PICK

60

Braden Smith - OG, Auburn

Ramon Foster is 32 and due to become a free agent after the 2018 season. Smith fits the physical mold of what the Steelers would be looking for in an eventual replacement.

PICK

61

Deon Cain - WR, Clemson

Jacksonville finds a smooth operator with good deep speed to add into the rotation at wideout.

PICK

62

Uchenna Nwosu - LB, USC

Nwosu gives the Vikings roster flexibility thanks to his ability to handle linebacker and pass-rush duties.

PICK

63

Geron Christian - OT, Louisville

The Patriots continue to remake their offensive line by adding the athletic Christian to become the eventual starter at left tackle.

PICK

64

Anthony Miller - WR, Memphis

Former walk-on with a chip on his shoulder ... sounds like a certain QB in Cleveland.

Lance Zierlein

