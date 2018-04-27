2018 NFL Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Bucs stop Derrius Guice's slide

With Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network and FOX).

Round 2

PICK 33 Nick Chubb - RB, Georgia The Browns didn't get Saquon Barkley, but they do get a quality RB for the offensive reboot.

PICK 34 Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP The Giants continue to make over their offensive line with a mashing run blocker in Hernandez.

PICK 35 Austin Corbett - OL, Nevada Versatile offensive lineman with the potential to play tackle, guard or center.

PICK 36 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa The Colts add a ballhawking conerback with great length and special ball skills.

PICK 37 Harold Landry - DE, Boston College With their switch to a 4-3, the Colts need a pass rusher with some juice off the edge.

PICK 38 Connor Williams - OT/OG, Texas Williams struggled at times at tackle this past season, and he could benefit by a move inside to guard.

PICK 39 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado Long-armed, athletic cornerback adds size to the Chicago Bears' secondary.

PICK 40 D.J. Chark - WR, LSU With contract decisions coming up in the next couple seasons for Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, Chark offers a viable option for the future.

PICK 41 Carlton Davis - CB, Auburn Big, long, and physical with the ability to punish receivers from press coverage and handle his run-support duties.

PICK 42 Mason Rudolph - QB, Oklahoma State The Dolphins add a quarterback to groom as the eventual replacement for Ryan Tannehill.

PICK 43 Donte Jackson - CB, LSU Malcolm Butler is gone, and Bill Belichick reloads with the LSU speedster, who has exciting upside.

PICK 44 James Daniels - C, Iowa Very quick and technically proficient, Daniels improves the talent level along the interior line on offense.

PICK 45 Justin Reid - S, Stanford Intelligent captain of the defense with good speed and aggression. He could challenge for playing time quickly.

PICK 46 Lorenzo Carter - LB, Georgia Carter helps to upgrade the Bengals' speed at linebacker and gives them some rush talent as a bonus.

PICK 47 Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU This would be a perfect fit, as Sutton could learn from Larry Fitzgerald and team with another rookie in Josh Rosen.

PICK 48 Joseph Noteboom - OT, TCU The TCU tackle has been a fast riser during the draft process and lands inside the top 50.

PICK 49 Darius Leonard - LB, South Carolina State The Colts are in desperate need of a rangy linebacker and Leonard fits the bill.

PICK 50 James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State The Cowboys add a vertical weapon to help stretch the defense.

PICK 51 Sam Hubbard - DE, Ohio State Consistent player with good athletic ability who will need to try to elevate his pass rush at the next level.

PICK 52 Ronald Jones - RB, USC There was some buzz at one point early in the evaluation process that Jones could be the Eagles' first-round pick.

PICK 53 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU Tampa could hit a home run with this pick if Guice is still on the board.

PICK 54 Nathan Shepherd - DL, Fort Hays State If the Chiefs can't find a suitable cornerback or guard, it might be tough to pass on Shepherd's talent.

PICK 55 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State Goedert can make the highlight-reel catch, but needs to prove that he can become a viable blocking option, as well.

PICK 56 Kemoko Turay - DE, Rutgers Turay doesn't have as much production as teams would like to see, but he has terrific traits to work with as a rusher.

PICK 57 Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State That's right, Titans fans. You get a pass-catching tight end to become the eventual replacement for Delanie Walker.

PICK 58 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Hurst is an upfield rusher who fits in the Falcons' scheme.

PICK 59 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M Jimmy Garoppolo could benefit a great deal from having a quick, sure-handed slot target like Kirk.

PICK 60 Braden Smith - OG, Auburn Ramon Foster is 32 and due to become a free agent after the 2018 season. Smith fits the physical mold of what the Steelers would be looking for in an eventual replacement.

PICK 61 Deon Cain - WR, Clemson Jacksonville finds a smooth operator with good deep speed to add into the rotation at wideout.

PICK 62 Uchenna Nwosu - LB, USC Nwosu gives the Vikings roster flexibility thanks to his ability to handle linebacker and pass-rush duties.

PICK 63 Geron Christian - OT, Louisville The Patriots continue to remake their offensive line by adding the athletic Christian to become the eventual starter at left tackle.

PICK 64 Anthony Miller - WR, Memphis Former walk-on with a chip on his shoulder ... sounds like a certain QB in Cleveland.

