2018 NFL Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Bucs stop Derrius Guice's slide

With Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network and FOX).
Round 2
The Browns didn't get Saquon Barkley, but they do get a quality RB for the offensive reboot.
The Giants continue to make over their offensive line with a mashing run blocker in Hernandez.
Versatile offensive lineman with the potential to play tackle, guard or center.
The Colts add a ballhawking conerback with great length and special ball skills.
With their switch to a 4-3, the Colts need a pass rusher with some juice off the edge.
Williams struggled at times at tackle this past season, and he could benefit by a move inside to guard.
Long-armed, athletic cornerback adds size to the Chicago Bears' secondary.
With contract decisions coming up in the next couple seasons for Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, Chark offers a viable option for the future.
Big, long, and physical with the ability to punish receivers from press coverage and handle his run-support duties.
The Dolphins add a quarterback to groom as the eventual replacement for Ryan Tannehill.
Malcolm Butler is gone, and Bill Belichick reloads with the LSU speedster, who has exciting upside.
Very quick and technically proficient, Daniels improves the talent level along the interior line on offense.
Intelligent captain of the defense with good speed and aggression. He could challenge for playing time quickly.
Carter helps to upgrade the Bengals' speed at linebacker and gives them some rush talent as a bonus.
This would be a perfect fit, as Sutton could learn from Larry Fitzgerald and team with another rookie in Josh Rosen.
The TCU tackle has been a fast riser during the draft process and lands inside the top 50.
The Colts are in desperate need of a rangy linebacker and Leonard fits the bill.
The Cowboys add a vertical weapon to help stretch the defense.
Consistent player with good athletic ability who will need to try to elevate his pass rush at the next level.
There was some buzz at one point early in the evaluation process that Jones could be the Eagles' first-round pick.
Tampa could hit a home run with this pick if Guice is still on the board.
If the Chiefs can't find a suitable cornerback or guard, it might be tough to pass on Shepherd's talent.
Goedert can make the highlight-reel catch, but needs to prove that he can become a viable blocking option, as well.
Turay doesn't have as much production as teams would like to see, but he has terrific traits to work with as a rusher.
That's right, Titans fans. You get a pass-catching tight end to become the eventual replacement for Delanie Walker.
Hurst is an upfield rusher who fits in the Falcons' scheme.
Jimmy Garoppolo could benefit a great deal from having a quick, sure-handed slot target like Kirk.
Ramon Foster is 32 and due to become a free agent after the 2018 season. Smith fits the physical mold of what the Steelers would be looking for in an eventual replacement.
Jacksonville finds a smooth operator with good deep speed to add into the rotation at wideout.
Nwosu gives the Vikings roster flexibility thanks to his ability to handle linebacker and pass-rush duties.
The Patriots continue to remake their offensive line by adding the athletic Christian to become the eventual starter at left tackle.
Former walk-on with a chip on his shoulder ... sounds like a certain QB in Cleveland.
