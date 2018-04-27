Draft Buzz: Will Seattle trade Earl Thomas to Cowboys?

The first round is over, but the drama isn't dead.

One situation left twisting in the wind Friday is the future of Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas in Seattle.

If the Seahawks are to trade the dynamic defender it would happen Friday. After today the team wouldn't recoup enough compensation in a trade this season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Seattle had some recent talks with the Cowboys. A trade has been called a "long shot," per Rapoport, but if it happens, compensation would come tonight, along with a new big contract for Thomas.

The Seahawks have insisted they have no intention of parting with Thomas, but after jettisoning longtime defensive stalwarts Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett, rumors have persisted. Thomas asking the Cowboys to "come get me" last year and Dallas' need at safety have helped keep the whispers alive.

The price for trading for Thomas has reportedly been a first-round pick plus more. Could Seattle settle for a second-rounder on Friday during the draft? Would the Cowboys balk at a trade that includes paying Thomas a massive salary?

We'll find out tonight.