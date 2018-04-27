DDFP: 2018 NFL Draft Special

Dave Dameshek is live from Dallas, Texas interviewing a plethora of first round picks from AT&T Stadium after they were selected. Saquon Barkley (2:37), Sam Darnold (5:22), Bradley Chubb (8:01), Josh Rosen (11:11), Tremaine Edmunds (13:48), Derwin James (16:59), Leighton Vander Esch (21:55), Terrell Edmunds (27:14) and Lamar Jackson (31:15) all stopped by to sit down with Shek. Shek asks all of the draftees numerous questions including the feeling of getting that phone call saying they were drafted, their thoughts on joining a new team and what they will buy with their first paycheck.

