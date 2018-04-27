ATN Podcast: NFL Draft Round 1 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- assemble in-studio to recap the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting with the Top 10. Marc shares his thoughts on the Browns' new QB and CB (4:00), Dan's Jets finally get their guy (11:00) and Josh Rosen gets ticked (25:00). Plus, final thoughts on opening night of the Draft, including a great moment for John Elway (51:00), Jared from Subway (56:00) and much more.

