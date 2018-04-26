Seahawks bolster RB ranks by drafting Rashaad Penny

After trading down with the Packers, Seattle has thrown the mock drafts for a loop.

The Seahawks selected San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Penny was not widely regarded as a first-round prospect. If general manager John Schneider had his sights set on the Aztecs star, however, he was wise to pull the trigger when he did:

Browns LOVED Penny. Would have probably taken him at 33. But now heâs a Seahawk. â Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 27, 2018

Penny arrives as a potential savior at a position that has vexed Seattle's brass since Marshawn Lynch walked away after the 2015 season. Christine Michael proved to be a tease, Thomas Rawls and Chris Carson couldn't stay healthy and Eddie Lacy was a free-agent bust.

Ranked No. 47 on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects, Penny offers an ideal blend of size, speed and production to go with intriguing receiving ability. After playing second fiddle Eagles tailback Donnel Pumphrey for three years, he broke out with 2,248 yards as a senior.

"Runs primarily out of an I backfield but when he runs the spread option he's got feet, got acceleration," one scout told BobMcGinnFootball.com. "Great hands. Makes guys miss. Got great contact balance."

Leaning too heavily on Russell Wilson in a one-dimensional attack, the Seahawks ranked 21st in yards per carry (3.98), 22nd in rushing first downs (84), 23rd in rushing yards per game (101.8) and last in rushing touchdowns (4) in 2017. Penny should slide in as an immediate impact player, splitting the backfield with Carson, Mike Davis and oft-injured C.J. Prosise.