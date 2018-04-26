Ryan Shazier announces Steelers' first-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a surprise guest announce their first selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Steelers injured former first-round linebacker Ryan Shazier walked on to the stage in Dallas holding the hand of his fiancée, Michelle.

Shazier announced the Steelers selected safety Terrell Edmunds with the No. 28 overall pick Thursday. Edmunds is the brother of Tremaine Edmunds, who went No. 16 overall to the Buffalo Bills. They are the first brothers in NFL history to be selected in the first round of the same draft, per NFL Research.

Terrell Edmunds brings a needed safety to the Steelers back end. With the additions of Edmunds and free agent Morgan Burnett to 2016 second-round pick Sean Davis, expect Mike Tomlin's team to play more three-safety looks in 2018.

The pick was solid. Watching Shazier walk out to announce the selection less than five months after a devastating spinal injury was the most incredible moment of the first round.