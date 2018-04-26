Packers select corner Jaire Alexander with 18th pick

Bolstering the pass defense was clearly on the Packers' agenda when the team traded up in the first round with Seattle.

With the 18th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound Alexander adds strength to the Packers' defensive secondary, which finished the 2017 season ranked 23rd in the league (236.8 yards allowed per game).

Alexander, who posted a blistering 4.38 time 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, entered the draft as one of the top prospects and has a well-established reputation for confidence in his abilities. He totaled 77 tackles (58 solo), seven interceptions, 15 passes defensed and a forced fumble in three seasons at Louisville, where he was a second team All-ACC selection in 2016. Alexander can also contribute on special teams as a returner, as he totaled 43 punt returns for 424 yards and a touchdown at Louisville. The speedster declared for the draft following his junior season.

Green Bay has now used its first selection in three of the last four drafts on a defensive back (Alexander in 2018, Kevin King in 2017 and Damarious Randall in 2015). Randall was traded to the Browns on March 9, and the Packers will likely look to pair Alexander with King.

To acquire the rights to Alexander, the Packers sent their first-round pick (27th overall), a third-round pick (76th overall) and a sixth-round pick (186th overall) in exchange for the 18th overall pick and a seventh-round pick (248th overall).