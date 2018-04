Former Louisville defensive back Jaire Alexander was selected by the Green Bay Packers at No. 18 overall after they acquired the pick in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks at the 2018 NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.

The Packers acquired the 18th and 248th overall picks from Seattle in exchange for the 27th (acquired from Saints), 76th and 186th overall picks in this year's draft.

