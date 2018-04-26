Dolphins take Bama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 11

The Dolphins had a need on defense and addressed it in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Miami selected Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick.

The 6-foot, 204 pound Fitzpatrick provides versatility to play cornerback or safety, and immediately bolsters a Dolphins defense that finished the 2017 regular season ranked 16th against the pass (225.2 yards allowed per game). Miami also finished 16th in the league in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game).

Fitzpatrick, who clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, finished his college career with 171 tackles (110 solo), nine interceptions, 24 passes defensed and five sacks.

He was a key defender in two of Alabama's national championship teams and was a two-time consensus All-American selection in 2016 and 2017.

Miami's current cornerback group includes Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett, Bobby McCain, Jordan Lucas, Torry McTyer, Tracy Howard and Taveze Calhoun. The current safety group consists of Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Maurice Smith Walt Aikens and Trae Elston.

Regardless how the Dolphins plan to utilize Fitzpatrick, the talented and athletic defensive back should compete immediately for a starting job whether he lines up at cornerback or safety.