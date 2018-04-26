Niners take Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey at No. 9

With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey.

In a draft thin on tackles, McGlinchey goes a bit higher than expected but in a logical pairing with the 49ers, who just backed a Brinks truck up to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco gets a future left tackle to protect the franchise signal-caller, and is adding a lineman who locates, engages and sustains blocks at a high rate.

The two-time team captain at Notre Dame might have been a later pick in a draft stronger at the position and needs to add more strength to be successful in the NFL, but the athleticism and instincts are already present. It might not be a sexy pick, but it's a wise one for a team still assembling its core.