Quenton Nelson selected by Colts at No. 6 overall

The Indianapolis Colts bolstered Andrew Luck's security on Thursday night.

Indy plucked Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nelson, the first offensive lineman off the board, is a nasty road-grater whose highlight reel includes a cornucopia of flattened defensive linemen.

After trading back from No. 3 to No. 6, Colts GM Chris Ballard let the board come to him after not getting enough action to move back again. Ballard then snagged the best offensive lineman in the draft, which fills a desperate need in Indy.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard will slide perfectly into the Colts' interior offensive line, which has struggled to provide a pocket for Luck and Jacoby Brissett the past several seasons. Nelson will also immensely upgrade the between-the-tackles run game for whichever Colts back eventually wins the starting gig.

"He's so unique because he's big, but he's not fat," one NFC team personnel executive told NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein. "He's one of the best run blockers I've ever evaluated, but he's not a liability in pass protection Mike Iupati is. He's also an alpha who can bring and ass-kicking mindset into your position room."

The Colts will deploy that butt-kicking guard to help finally keep Luck upright when the QB returns to the field.