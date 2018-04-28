Record group of 106 underclassmen sees 37 go undrafted

A record 106 underclassmen who were granted early eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft entered Thursday hoping to receive the call of a lifetime, but only 69 did.

There were 37 underclassmen who went unselected (35 percent), although many of those will get an opportunity to make a team as an undrafted free agent. Some of the top underclassmen who went undrafted include Notre Dame RB Josh Adams, FSU DB Tarvarus McFadden, Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs and Pitt WR Quadree Henderson.

A look at the complete list (alphabetical):

» Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame



» Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, DE, Toledo



» Deontay Burnett, WR, USC



» Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana



» Vosean Crumbie, DB, Nevada



» J.J. Dallas, DB, Louisiana-Monroe



» Matt Fleming, WR, Benedictine



» Nick Gates, T, Nebraska



» Frank Ginda, LB, San Jose State



» Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh



» Holton Hill, DB, Texas



» Jeff Holland, LB, Auburn



» J.C. Jackson, DB, Maryland



» Courtel Jenkins, DT, Miami



» Du'Vonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma



» Chase Litton, QB, Marshall



» Tavares Martin, WR, Washington State



» Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State



» Tarvarus McFadden, DB, Florida State

» Quenton Meeks, DB, Stanford



» Ryan Nall, RB, Oregon State



» Dwayne Orso-Bacchus, T, Oklahoma



» Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn



» Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida



» Austin Roberts, TE, UCLA



» Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss



» Van Smith, DB, Clemson



» Maea Teuhema, T, Southeastern Louisiana



» Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia



» Kevin Toliver, DB, LSU



» Travonte Valentine, NT, LSU



» Chris Warren, RB, Texas



» Toby Weathersby, T, LSU



» JoJo Wicker, DT, Arizona State



» Jalen Wilkerson, DE, Florida State



» Eddy Wilson, DT, Purdue



Two players went undrafted who had remaining college eligibility, but notified the league office that they fulfilled degree requirements and were eligible for selection:

» Kyle Allen, QB, Houston



» Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson



Two more players were eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility, and went undrafted:

» Juante Baldwin, DB, Pittsburg State



» Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State



