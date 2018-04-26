Special guests to watch for at the 2018 NFL Draft

Speaking in front of groups is a daunting task for some. Speaking in front of millions at home can be downright frightening. At the 2018 NFL Draft, many teams will be using special guest announcers for their day three (rounds 4-7) picks. These guests are tasked with announcing the names of players that could potentially change a franchise's destiny. Antonio Brown, Tom Brady, and Richard Sherman were all taken on the last day of the draft.

So, from Zsa Zsa the parrot to the U.S. Olympic curling team, here are the special guest announcers to look forward to at the 2018 NFL Draft.

For the complete list of all the special guests at the 2018 NFL Draft visit this page.

Hereâs the @nflnetwork segment with 17 y/o @austindenton_7, an aspiring sports broadcaster who is set to announce the Broncos Round 1 pick in the upcoming draft https://t.co/Pngnbe33Bv â Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) April 18, 2018

Broncos: St. Jude patient (and Broncos fan), Austin

The other special guests on this list will be announcing selections on day three, but Austin will take the stage on the first night of the draft. Austin is an aspiring NFL broadcaster and a huge Broncos fan. The 17-year-old was diagnosed with oligoastrocytoma, a rare form of brain cancer at the age of two. Thankfully Austin's cancer has been in remission since 2007. Austin will join NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the Broncos' first-round pick.

Now that the birdâs out of the cage, hereâs a photo of Zsa Zsa, a Catalina Macaw parrot, who will announce our fourth-round pick.#GoBucsâ ï¸ pic.twitter.com/zozmsxc7X0 â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 23, 2018

Buccaneers: Parrot

In the fourth round, all eyes will be on Zsa Zsa the parrot who will deliver the Bucs' pick live from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. The ship has been at Raymond James Stadium since its opening in 1998.

AND THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE!@TeamShuster doubles their score on one throw in End 8! ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/crSmtNeRXW pic.twitter.com/D6s4z1cMAl â NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 24, 2018

Vikings: Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. curling team

The NFC Championship didn't have many highlights for the Vikings who lost to the Eagles 38-7. However, in the first quarter, TE Kyle Rudolph caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and the Vikings simulated one of the memorable celebrations of the 2017-18 playoffs.

One month later, John Schuster and the U.S. curling team took home the gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The NFL announced that on Saturday the Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Florida) High School football team will announce Miami Dolphins' draft picks with the family of slain football coach Aaron Feis from the Dolphins' training facility. â Brandon George (@DMN_George) April 23, 2018

Dolphins: Stoneman Douglas football team and family of coach Aaron Feis

On February 14, 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and staff members lost their lives in a mass shooting at the high school. Assistant coach Aaron Feis was killed protecting others from the shooter. One month after the shooting, the Dolphins partnered with the Stoneman Douglas football team to host a free football clinic for over 300 kids in the Parkland community.

R2-D2 will announce @49ers

4th-round pick (#128)



Chewbacca will announce @49ers 5th-round pick (#143)



Laugh it up, fuzzball. â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 23, 2018

49ers: Chewbacca, Ron Howard, Stormtroopers, and R2D2

The Niners are binging out Chewbacca and the Star Wars crew for their day three picks. Is it OK to assume Ron Howard will be doing translation for Chewbacca? This special guest is not completely random -- the Star Wars' production company, Lucasfilm, is based in San Francisco.

Thurman Thomas to announce Bills draft picks from Niagara Falls https://t.co/RYROuYkOwr pic.twitter.com/cg8D3veEBz â [BN] Blitz (@BNBlitzNow) April 24, 2018

Buffalo Bills: Thurman Thomas

The Hall of Fame running back who spent 12 seasons in Buffalo will deliver the pick live from Niagara Falls. Fun fact: In the Four Falls of Buffalo 30 for 30 documentary, Thomas admitted that when he was drafted, he thought Buffalo was close to NYC and was expecting to see skyscrapers when he arrived.

How cool is this? Guardian Angels' Recipient John & his #ServiceDog Ranger have been chosen by the #Steelers to announce their #NFLDraft pick as part of the #NFLSaluteToService If you havent watched the draft before, time to startï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#ServiceDogs #BronzeStarRecipient #Ranger pic.twitter.com/qTEiuvbHSl â Guardian Angels (@MediServiceDogs) April 25, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers: U.S. Army Captain John Kelly and his service dog

You can't lose with dogs, especially ones who assist the men and women who serve our country.