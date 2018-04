2018 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for Round 1

Team will trade into top 10 for Rosen

I'm not buying into the anti- Josh Rosen sentiment floating around right now. He's a natural at the quarterback position, and a smart team will buy in enough to trade into the top 10 to get him. Whether it's Miami, New England or even Arizona, a team will not allow his talent to slip very far. Cleveland (at No. 4), Indianapolis (No. 6), San Francisco (No. 9) and Oakland (No. 10) are just waiting for one (or, more likely, two) of these teams to jump forward for quarterbacks.