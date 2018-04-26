Draft Buzz: Saints seeking to trade up in draft for QB?

In the lead up to Thursday night's draft, the New Orleans Saints are doing their due diligence on moving up.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints have made plenty of calls about making a big leap up from the No. 27 overall pick, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport notes that the exploration could be simple due diligence in case a certain player begins to tumble in the draft, likely a quarterback to become the heir apparent to Drew Brees. In general, NFL teams only make big moves forward -- paying steep prices -- to swipe a future signal-caller.

We know the Saints would have pulled the trigger on Patrick Mahomes last season had the Kansas City Chiefs not leaped them on draft day. Could Sean Payton be targeting a quarterback like Lamar Jackson, Josh Rosen or Josh Allen if one of the signal-callers falls into the middle of the round?

The Saints don't own a second-round selection, having traded that pick last draft to the San Francisco 49ers to select Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. Sans a second-rounder, New Orleans might need to part with future high picks if they indeed move up Thursday night. The Saints currently own one third-round selection (91), one fourth (217), two fifth-rounders (147, 164), two sixths (189, 201) and one seventh-round pick (245).

Around The NFL is tracking all of the latest buzz for the 83rd NFL draft, which opens today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Check back each day for updated nuggets as we pass along whispers from around the league. Here's what we're hearing Thursday:

1. The buzz for Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall to Cleveland is getting scorching hot leading up to the draft. NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein hears it's all but a done deal:

Baker is going #1. That's happening, but figuring out 2 will be extremely difficult since the buzz is that the Giants don't love these QBs. The Bills could move to 2 but would they take Allen or Darnold? Do we live in a world where it's Mayfield, Allen and THEN Darnold? â Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 26, 2018

John Dorsey played his hand close to the vest. At times there have been rumors that Sam Darnold would go first, then Josh Allen, now Mayfield. The Browns GM told NFL Network's Steve Wyche yesterday he hasn't even told his wife which player he plans to take No. 1. As we inch closer to the opening pick, the anticipation is palpable.

2. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones said on Path to the Draft that all signs are pointing to the New York Giants selecting former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick. Jones noted no player on the current Giants team has been assigned No. 26 -- Barkley's old college number.