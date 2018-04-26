Offensive tweets made in H.S. by Josh Allen surface

First-round prospect Josh Allen is under heat the day of the 2018 NFL Draft for tweets he made while in high school.

The social media posts, which no longer appear on Allen's page, contained racial slurs and offensive language, according to Yahoo! Sports.

ESPN reported that the former Wyoming quarterback acknowledged the tweets to Stephen A. Smith and apologized, saying he was young and dumb. Most of the tweets were from 2012 and 2013.

Allen has been rumored to go as high as No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns, and most analysts have the quarterback being selected in the top 10.

Could the resurfacing of his controversial tweets affect his draft status? We've seen in the recent past that late-stage reveals can have a tumbling effect on a player's stock -- like Laremy Tunsil's gas-mask bong video in 2016.

Allen's tweets will also lead to post-draft questions about how the quarterback might be accepted within the locker room and whether there are any character concerns. All these issues will be something Allen and the team that drafts him Thursday night must be prepared to answer.