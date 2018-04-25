For the top 2018 NFL Draft prospects, tomorrow night will be the biggest event of their sports lives thus far. No matter how big they were on campus, the spotlight will be brightest when their name is called on Thursday night.

So, with all eyes on them, what are the league's stars of tomorrow going to wear? Well, if they want to trend on social media, they'll opt for some of the daring draft looks of players on this list. From Brett Favre's jorts to Ezekiel Elliott's midriff-baring suit, here are the 5 Most Memorable NFL Draft Outfits.

Deion Sanders

1989, Pick No. 5

Prime Time came into the league shimmering -- literally. The Mr. T starter kit around his neck, the wet Jheri curl, and sunglasses indoors all indicate that Deion Sanders was ready for the spotlight. Sidenote: The look on Andrea Kramer's face encapsulates the reaction of the millions watching at home.

Brett Favre

1991, Pick No. 33

Brett Favre was the original cozy boy before the term ever became popular. On the biggest night of his professional life (to that point), Favre put on jorts, a white T-shirt, and gold No. 4 chain. It's clear that Favre is not uptight nor claustrophobic.

Ray Lewis

1996, Pick No. 26

The Migos were in elementary school when Ray Lewis wore this silk Versace shirt on the day he joined The Shield. Like Prime, Lewis opted to rock the sunglasses indoors -- on your next job interview, wear shades if you want to get the gig and become a G.O.A.T. Also, remember those phones with the weird coiled wires coming out of them? They were cumbersome but pretty reliable.

Keyshawn Johnson

1996, Pick No. 1

Keyshawn Johnson opted for the Al Capone at an all-white party in the Hamptons look. Mr. "Just Give Me the Damn Ball!" put on a suit that looked like it was tailored for a lineman rather than a slim wideout.

Ezekiel Elliott turned his NFL draft suit into a crop top https://t.co/OpFgmNxd1n â USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 29, 2016

Ezekiel Elliott

2016, Pick No. 4

At the 2016 NFL Draft, Ezekiel Elliott's midriff-baring look had everyone talking. The fashion police didn't know that Zeke would challenge Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record (1,808) by running for 1,631 rushing yards.