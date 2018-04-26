Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Being selected in the first round of the NFL draft seems like a pretty perfect life event.

After all, who wouldn't relish the opportunity to realize an improbable life's dream and become an instant millionaire at the same time? There's also the little perks, like getting to wear a ridiculous suit you didn't pay for, the very real possibility of meeting Daniel Jeremiah in person, and the option to hand-select the song that will play when you get your Roger Goodell bro-hug.

On that topic, we've procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Below you'll find a Spotify playlist, the complete list of songs, as well as some general observations.

"How Bout Now", Drake"Wanted Dead Or Alive", Bon Jovi"No Promises", A Boogie Wit da Hoodie"Hail To The King", Avenged Sevenfold"200", Future feat. Young Thug"Enter Sandman", Metallica

"Till The End", Logic"Freestyle", Lil Baby"Finally Rich", Chief Keef"I'm Good", Trip Lee"Do Not Disturb", Drake"God's Plan", Drake

"Hypnotize", The Notorious B.I.G."No Basic", Future"Maybach Curtains", Meek Mill feat. Nas, John Legend, Rick Ross"Glow", Drake feat. Kanye West"On Top", Flume feat. T-Shirt

"God's Plan", Drake"I Know How It Feel", Ace Hood feat. Ty Dolla $ign"Ain't Goin Home", Kamaiyah"Congratulations", Post Malone feat. Quavo"Devil Off My Back", Flatland Calvary

Takeaways ...

» All these years later, kids are still (pardon the Mayock-ism) pounding the table for Drake. Canada's richest import makes his presence felt on the draft playlist year after year. He shows up five times here, with "God's Plan" -- a No. 1 single off this year's "Scary Hours" EP -- being the choice for both Derrius Guice and Roquan Smith. Both guys already had high anxiety about getting out of the green room as quickly as possible -- now music taste originality is at stake!

» People seem to either love or hate Josh Allen as a prospect. Consider it fitting the Wyoming quarterback chose a trusty warhorse from Bon Jovi, a band that seems to be adored and despised in equal measure.

» The opening line of "On Top", Josh Rosen's selection: "All that I want in this life is the chance to do my thing." Critics will point out that Rosen's thing may not be football. Just think, by Friday morning you'll never hear about any of this ever, ever again.

» Connor Williams, a good ol' boy from Coppell, Texas, provides us with the obligatory country song. Back in 2016, Carson Wentz repped North Dakota with "Fly over States" by Jason Aldean. In 2015, Vic Beasley walked to "Play It Again" by Luke Bryan. Do people still say, "I listen to everything but country."? That used to be the thing.

» For the second straight year, Kanye West has been mostly invisible on draft night. How can Yeezy re-connect with the gridiron wunderkind of America? This should be the subject of his next 400 tweets today. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar can collect 100 Grammys and win the freaking Pulitzer, but he can't soundtrack a Rog embrace? Guess you can't have it all.

» I really wish we knew what Baker Mayfield would've chosen.

