Move The Sticks Podcast: Sam Darnold scouting report

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks share their scouting report on potential USC quarterback Sam Darnold. The guys scrutinize his game and potential at the NFL level before sitting down with people who have helped him throughout his career. DJ and Bucky speak to his high school coach, Jaime Ortiz; college coach Clay Helton; a former rival coach in Jim Mora; QB gurus Trent Dilfer and Jordan Palmer in addition to Darnold himself. Be sure to check out all seven MTS 360 episodes on the top players in the 2018 draft class.