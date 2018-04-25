Josh Rosen: "I want to be the G.O.A.T."

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Josh Rosen wants to be the G.O.A.T. He means that wholeheartedly, whether it's being the greatest QB of all time or greatest waterboy. Tom Brady and Robert 'Bobby' Boucher Jr. may have something to say about such claims.

Josh Rosen responds to questions about his character:



"You don't want 'yes men' all over the place, because that's not how successful people function. I want to be the GOAT. ... If my job is to be a waterboy for a year, I'm going to be the best waterboy in the damn country." pic.twitter.com/pPxr3BlHol â FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 24, 2018

For more insight into the possible QB of the future, check out NFL.com columnist Michael Silver's intriguing feature on Rosen.

2. Speaking of Rosen, does this picture give you any clues into who will be the first QB taken in the draft? If you had to draft one of them based on body language alone, who would you pick?

A Trojan and a Bruin walk into the #NFLDraft... pic.twitter.com/xaOJa93iIX â USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 24, 2018

3. Saquon Barkley is having the best week ever -- literally. Congrats to Saquon on the birth of his daughter, Jada Clare.

The biggest night of Saquon Barkleyâs life... before the other biggest night of his life. Meet Jada Clare. https://t.co/1dFew71YwO pic.twitter.com/v6aodQrNAG â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2018

4. The Kelly family gave a positive update on Jim's recovery from oral cancer surgery. About a month after surgery, the Hall of Fame QB is heading home to Buffalo.