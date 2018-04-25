Josh Rosen: "I want to be the G.O.A.T."

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Josh Rosen wants to be the G.O.A.T. He means that wholeheartedly, whether it's being the greatest QB of all time or greatest waterboy. Tom Brady and Robert 'Bobby' Boucher Jr. may have something to say about such claims.

For more insight into the possible QB of the future, check out NFL.com columnist Michael Silver's intriguing feature on Rosen.

2. Speaking of Rosen, does this picture give you any clues into who will be the first QB taken in the draft? If you had to draft one of them based on body language alone, who would you pick?

3. Saquon Barkley is having the best week ever -- literally. Congrats to Saquon on the birth of his daughter, Jada Clare.

4. The Kelly family gave a positive update on Jim's recovery from oral cancer surgery. About a month after surgery, the Hall of Fame QB is heading home to Buffalo.

