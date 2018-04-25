Janoris Jenkins promises no more drama for Giants

Last year the New York Giants' facility was a morass of drama, insolence and apathy. It won't continue this season under the new regime, Janoris Jenkins says.

"I promise y'all that Jackrabbit says it won't happen this year, what happened last year," the corner said, via the New York Daily News. "There won't be any animosity between players, no disrespecting the coach. There will be none of that. New York Giant football is back."

Jenkins was Exhibit B -- after Eli Apple -- of everything that went wrong for Big Blue last season. The 2016 Pro Bowl corner was suspended one game for showing up late after the team's bye week, after which he showed little remorse. He was criticized at times for lazy play. And he ended the season on injured reserve after an ankle injury.

Jenkins was among those given a "clean slate" by new general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur. The 29-year-old corner believes last season's trials will make him a better player and teammate.

"I learned a lot. Just facing adversity. Whether it's me not showing up to practice or us losing, everybody not on the same page," he said. "Just ready to kick off and pile energy all year."

The off-field issues with the Giants accelerated the end of Ben McAdoo's reign in New York and added disarray to the abysmal 3-13 on-field performance.

With new sheriffs in town, Jenkins and Co. promise to play nice. Making such comments are much easier in April than they will be in October if Big Blue continues to struggle to stack wins.