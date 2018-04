Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Peter Schrager's three-round mock draft.

Round 3

PICK 65 Alex Cappa - OG, Humboldt State PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS.

PICK 66 Da'Shawn Hand - DT, Alabama

PICK 67 Micah Kiser - LB, Virginia

PICK 68 Martinas Rankin - OT, Mississippi State

PICK 69 Josey Jewell - LB, Iowa

PICK 70 Malik Jefferson - LB, Texas

PICK 71 Nyheim Hines - RB, N.C. State

PICK 72 Antonio Callaway - WR, Florida

PICK 73 Duke Ejiofor - DE, Wake Forest

PICK 74 Equanimeous St. Brown - WR, Notre Dame

PICK 75 Marcus Allen - S, Penn State

PICK 76 Chuks Okorafor - OT, Western Michigan

PICK 77 Luke Falk - QB, Washington State

PICK 78 Nathan Shepherd - DT, Fort Hays State

PICK 79 Rasheem Green - DE, USC

PICK 80 Kerryon Johnson - RB, Auburn

PICK 81 Tony Brown - CB, Alabama

PICK 82 Derrick Nnadi - DE, Florida State

PICK 83 Jack Cichy - LB, Wisconsin

PICK 84 Kyle Lauletta - QB, Richmond

PICK 85 Mark Walton - RB, Miami

PICK 86 Deon Cain - WR, Clemson

PICK 87 Oren Burks - LB, Vanderbilt

PICK 88 Dorance Armstrong - DE, Kansas

PICK 89 Jeff Holland - DE, Auburn

PICK 90 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo - DE, Oklahoma

PICK 91 Uchenna Nwosu - LB, USC

PICK 92 Taylor Hearn - OT, Clemson

PICK 93 Brian O'Neill - OT, Pittsburgh

PICK 94 Michael Gallup - WR, Colorado State

PICK 95 Simmie Cobbs - WR, Indiana

PICK 96 Shaquem Griffin - LB, UCF

PICK 97 Dylan Cantrell - WR, Texas Tech

PICK 98 Troy Fumagalli - TE, Wisconsin

PICK 99 Korey Robertson - WR, Southern Miss

PICK 100 Jessie Bates - S, Wake Forest

