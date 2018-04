Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Peter Schrager's three-round mock draft.

Round 2

PICK 33 Connor Williams - OT, Texas

PICK 34 Rashaad Penny - RB, San Diego State

PICK 35 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

PICK 36 Donte Jackson - CB, LSU

PICK 37 Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU

PICK 38 Sony Michel - RB, Georgia

PICK 39 Jerome Baker - LB, Ohio State

PICK 40 Mason Rudolph - QB, Oklahoma State

PICK 41 Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama

PICK 42 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M

PICK 43 Nick Chubb - RB, Georgia

PICK 44 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

PICK 45 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

PICK 46 Mark Andrews - TE, Oklahoma

PICK 47 Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS.

PICK 48 Justin Reid - S, Stanford

PICK 49 Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

PICK 50 Anthony Miller - WR, Memphis

PICK 51 Ronald Jones - RB, USC

PICK 52 Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

PICK 53 D.J. Chark - WR, LSU

PICK 54 Arden Key - LB, LSU

PICK 55 Sam Hubbard - DE, Ohio State

PICK 56 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma

PICK 57 Billy Price - C, Ohio State

PICK 58 James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State

PICK 59 Duke Dawson - CB, Florida

PICK 60 Tyrell Crosby - OT, Oregon

PICK 61 Carlton Davis - CB, Auburn

PICK 62 Braden Smith - OG, Auburn

PICK 63 Anthony Averett - CB, Alabama

PICK 64 Lorenzo Carter - LB, Georgia

Follow Peter Schrager on Twitter @Pschrags