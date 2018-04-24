How would the NBA's Anthony Davis fare on the gridiron?

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Saints head coach Sean Payton would like to see NBA All-Star Anthony Davis on the gridiron -- maybe he could play TE. Would anyone be able stop The Brow in the red zone?

While you're wondering, check out these NBA stars who would be great NFL players.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo did some spring cleaning -- no word on if his Super Bowl rings were included in the giveaway.

3. Speaking of rings, former Crimson Tide RB Bo Scarbrough took a not-so-subtle shot at UCF's claimed national championship.

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster's dog, Boujee (a.k.a. the most adorable four-legged NFL affiliate), has some serious hops.

