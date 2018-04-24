How would the NBA's Anthony Davis fare on the gridiron?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 24, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Saints head coach Sean Payton would like to see NBA All-Star Anthony Davis on the gridiron -- maybe he could play TE. Would anyone be able stop The Brow in the red zone?

Sean Payton would 'sure like to try' having Anthony Davis on a football field https://t.co/AHYmGZjCKd â NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) April 23, 2018

While you're wondering, check out these NBA stars who would be great NFL players.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo did some spring cleaning -- no word on if his Super Bowl rings were included in the giveaway.

Jimmy Garoppolo shared that his family's house in Chicago has been decked out with #49ers swag.



"There's a lot of red and gold - how it should be."



All the Patriots gear has been gifted away or donated. â Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 23, 2018

3. Speaking of rings, former Crimson Tide RB Bo Scarbrough took a not-so-subtle shot at UCF's claimed national championship.

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster's dog, Boujee (a.k.a. the most adorable four-legged NFL affiliate), has some serious hops.