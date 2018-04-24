DDFP: David Shaw, Steve Mariucci talk 2018 draft prospects

Dave Dameshek has landed in Dallas ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft. Shek is first joined by Daniel Jeremiah to preview Round 1 (4:19) and predict which prospects have the highest bust potential (8:41). Jeremiah explains why former USC QB Sam Darnold is a better fit for the Cleveland Browns than UCLA QB Josh Rosen (10:58). NFL Network's Steve Mariucci and Stanford head coach David Shaw join the program to discuss game-planning for Darnold and Rosen (41:48). Plus, Shaw gives an update on Colts QB Andrew Luck's shoulder (1:01:55).

