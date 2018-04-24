Saquon Barkley goes sneaker shopping with Complex

In two days, Saquon Barkley's life will change forever when his name is called at the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite his busy schedule, the top running back prospect squeezed in some time to appear on the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping. The Bronx-born RB met up with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York to talk about meeting Jay Z, his favorite sneakers, and his plans for the future.

Barkley said he already knows what his first big purchase will be after signing his rookie deal.

"I wouldn't be the man that I am today without my mom and my father," said the 21-year-old. "So, I'm definitely going to buy those two a house that they can call home and not have to worry about anything."

As for the smaller purchases, Barkley said he's had his eye on the Air Jordan XI Low "Concord" since he was a kid. The All-American, who recently signed a deal with Nike, spoke about what it means to be part of the Swoosh family and follow in the footsteps of legends like Bo Jackson.

"That's something you think about as a little kid. This shoe [Nike Air Trainer SC Bo Jackson] means a lot to me as a running back and a player," said Barkley. "In the football world, not many guys have really broke out in the shoe industry -- and his shoe is still popular to this day. He's such an icon."

Check out the episode to see what he bought, hear about his experience meeting LeBron James, and get clues on what he'll be wearing to the draft.