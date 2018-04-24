Shurmur: Beckham 'absolutely' will be on Giants in '18

Odell Beckham isn't letting his ongoing rehab or lack of a new contract keep him in a self-imposed exile away from the Giants.

New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed to reporters that the talented wide receiver was in the team facility Tuesday for the start of voluntary minicamp. Beckham, however, won't take part in the program since he's still recovering from surgery to repair the fractured ankle he suffered in October.

Shurmur also told reporters that Beckham "absolutely" will be part of the Giants in 2018 -- a statement that might help further dissolve any lingering speculation about the three-time Pro Bowler being traded this offseason.

"He's an excellent player, he's part of our team and he's a very valued member of our team," Shurmur said. "Everybody that's out here, I'm planning on them being here."

While Beckham hasn't been shy in his desire to catch a long-term deal with the Giants, his appearance at the team facility is yet another goodwill gesture on his part. He also attended the start of the team's voluntary workout program earlier this month.