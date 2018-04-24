Five NFL teams open voluntary minicamp Tuesday

Five NFL teams will be on the field for coaching instructions for the next three days.
The Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans kick off voluntary minicamp today through Thursday, April 26.
- 2018 NFL SCHEDULE
▶ Toughest schedules
▶ Most forgiving schedules
▶ Best revenge games
▶ Top nine prime-time games
▶ How the schedule was made
▶ When will Jimmy G lose his first start?
- LATEST ANALYSIS
▶ Mayock Position Rankings 3.0
▶ GM Power Rankings
▶ Gil Brandt's top 150 prospects in '18 draft
▶ Ranking best QB classes since 2000
▶ Every No. 1 pick from common era ranked
- LATEST MOCK DRAFTS
▶ Bucky Brooks
▶ Charley Casserly
▶ Maurice Jones-Drew
Teams with new head coaches are allowed one three-day veteran minicamp in which no live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears previously held their minicamps last week.
One note from each team taking the field today:
Lions: How will the Lions defensive personnel line up with Matt Patricia's multiple-front system? The defensive line is something Detroit should target in the draft later this week.
Colts: Andrew Luck won't be on the field yet, obviously. What will Jacoby Brissett's receiving corps look like behind T.Y. Hilton?
Giants: All eyes will be on backup quarterback Davis Webb, as he's slated to get more reps this week. Even with the hype around Webb, don't expect this week's performance sans pads to change Big Blue's plans at the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday.
Raiders: What will Jon Gruden's return to the sideline look like? The Raiders new coach said he plans to use this week as a teaching lesson.
Titans: How much of the new offense will OC Matt LaFleur put on Marcus Mariota's plate right off the bat?
View all comments