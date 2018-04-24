Five NFL teams open voluntary minicamp Tuesday

Five NFL teams will be on the field for coaching instructions for the next three days.

The Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans kick off voluntary minicamp today through Thursday, April 26.

Teams with new head coaches are allowed one three-day veteran minicamp in which no live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears previously held their minicamps last week.

One note from each team taking the field today:

Lions: How will the Lions defensive personnel line up with Matt Patricia's multiple-front system? The defensive line is something Detroit should target in the draft later this week.

Colts: Andrew Luck won't be on the field yet, obviously. What will Jacoby Brissett's receiving corps look like behind T.Y. Hilton?

Giants: All eyes will be on backup quarterback Davis Webb, as he's slated to get more reps this week. Even with the hype around Webb, don't expect this week's performance sans pads to change Big Blue's plans at the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday.

Raiders: What will Jon Gruden's return to the sideline look like? The Raiders new coach said he plans to use this week as a teaching lesson.

Titans: How much of the new offense will OC Matt LaFleur put on Marcus Mariota's plate right off the bat?