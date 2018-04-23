ATN Podcast: Draft predictions & Lamar Jackson Talk

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- start with a birthday shoutout to The Ol' Zeuser with a lovely song. They discuss the latest news, including Peter King's thoughts on the No. 1 overall pick (6:00), more bad news for Dez Bryant (9:30) and Gronk returns to Gillette Stadium -- but not for team workouts (12:00). The heroes are joined by Spice Rack to discuss Lamar Jackson's draft stock (24:00) and they make some "Go Get My Lunch" draft predictions (39:00).

