2018 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

As predicted by Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal, there was a veritable "trade tsunami" this offseason, with teams swapping players and draft picks with seemingly reckless abandon. Below is a breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft that involve picks this year.

Pre-draft trades

Jets move up seeking potential franchise QB

Jets receive:

» 2018 first-round pick (No. 3)

Colts receive:

» 2018 first-round pick (No. 6)

» 2018 second-round pick (No. 37)

» 2018 second-round pick (No. 49)

» 2019 second-round pick

Bills send picks, Cordy Glenn to Bengals for shot at a QB

Bills receive:

» 2018 first-round pick (No. 12)

» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 187)

Bengals receive:

» Cordy Glenn, tackle

» 2018 first-round pick (No. 21)

» 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 158)

Patriots ship Brandin Cooks to Rams for additional first-rounder

Patriots receive:

» 2018 first-round pick (No. 23)

» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 198)

Rams receive:

» wide receiver Brandin Cooks

» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

JPP heads to Tampa Bay as Giants gather additional picks

Buccaneers receive:

» defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 102)

Giants receive:

» 2018 third-round pick (No. 69)

» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 108)

Browns beef up WR corps with Jarvis Landry trade

Browns receive:

» wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Dolphins receive:

» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 123)

» 2019 seventh-round pick

Redskins replace Kirk Cousins with Alex Smith via trade with Chiefs

Redskins receive:

» quarterback Alex Smith

Chiefs receive:

» cornerback Kendall Fuller

» 2018 third-round pick (No. 78)

Browns acquire Tyrod Taylor from Bills

Browns receive:

» quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Bills receive:

» 2018 third-round pick (No. 65)

Giants address LB need by trading for Alec Ogletree

Giants receive:

» linebacker Alec Ogletree

» 2019 seventh-round draft pick

Rams receive:

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 135)

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 176)

Michael Bennett traded from one nest to another

Seahawks receive:

» wide receiver Marcus Johnson

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 156)

Eagles receive:

» defensive end Michael Bennett

» 2018 seventh-round pick (No. 250)

Chiefs send Marcus Peters to Rams

Chiefs receive:

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 124)

» 2019 second-round draft pick

Rams receive:

» cornerback Marcus Peters

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 209) -- traded to Dolphins

Rams reshape secondary with Aqib Talib trade

Rams receive:

» cornerback Aqib Talib

Broncos receive:

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 160)

Rams trade Robert Quinn to the Dolphins

Rams receive:

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 111)

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 183)

Dolphins receive:

» defensive end Robert Quinn

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 209)

Raiders send Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots

Raiders receive:

» 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 159)

Patriots receive:

» wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson

» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 210)

McCourty twins join forces in New England via trade

Browns receive:

» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 205) -- traded to Washington

Patriots receive:

» cornerback Jason McCourty

» 2018 seventh-round pick (No. 219)

Browns, Packers swap young players and picks

Browns receive:

» defensive back Damarious Randall

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 114)

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 150)

Packers receive:

» quarterback DeShone Kizer

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 101)

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 138)

Jaguars deal for Cody Kessler as backup QB

Jaguars receive:

» quarterback Cody Kessler

Browns receive:

» 2019 conditional seventh-round draft pick

Browns complete QB purge, send Kevin Hogan to Redskins

Browns receive:

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 188)

Redskins receive:

» quarterback Kevin Hogan

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 205)

Dolphins trade for Daniel Kilgore to replace Pouncey

Dolphins receive:

» center Daniel Kilgore

» 2018 seventh-round draft pick (No. 227)

49ers receive:

» 2018 seventh-round draft pick (No. 223)

Broncos improve OL in trade with Cardinals for Veldheer

Broncos receive:

» offensive tackle Jared Veldheer

Cardinals receive:

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 182)

Patriots trade third-round pick for Danny Shelton

Patriots receive:

» defensive tackle Danny Shelton

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 159) -- traded to Oakland

Browns receive:

» 2019 third-round draft pick

Redskins send Su'a Cravens to Broncos for picks

Redskins receive:

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 109)

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 142)

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 163)

» 2020 conditional draft pick

Broncos receive:

» safety Su'a Cravens

» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 113)

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 149)

Vikings get backup QB in trade with Broncos

Vikings receive:

» quarterback Trevor Siemian

» 2018 seventh-round draft pick (No. 225)

Broncos receive:

» 2019 fifth-round draft pick

Cowboys trade with Raiders for FB replacement

Cowboys receive:

» fullback Jamize Olawale

» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 192)

Raiders receive:

» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 173)

