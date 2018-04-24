2018 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

As predicted by Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal, there was a veritable "trade tsunami" this offseason, with teams swapping players and draft picks with seemingly reckless abandon. Below is a breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft that involve picks this year. Once the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET, this page will be updated with all trades that take place during the draft as well.
Pre-draft trades
Jets move up seeking potential franchise QB
Jets receive:
» 2018 first-round pick (No. 3)
Colts receive:
» 2018 first-round pick (No. 6)
» 2018 second-round pick (No. 37)
» 2018 second-round pick (No. 49)
» 2019 second-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)
Bills send picks, Cordy Glenn to Bengals for shot at a QB
Bills receive:
» 2018 first-round pick (No. 12)
» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 187)
Bengals receive:
» Cordy Glenn, tackle
» 2018 first-round pick (No. 21)
» 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 158)
» (full trade details: click here)
Patriots ship Brandin Cooks to Rams for additional first-rounder
Patriots receive:
» 2018 first-round pick (No. 23)
» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 198)
Rams receive:
» wide receiver Brandin Cooks
» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 136)
» (full trade details: click here)
JPP heads to Tampa Bay as Giants gather additional picks
Buccaneers receive:
» defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul
» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 102)
Giants receive:
» 2018 third-round pick (No. 69)
» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 108)
» (full trade details: click here)
Browns beef up WR corps with Jarvis Landry trade
Browns receive:
» wide receiver Jarvis Landry
Dolphins receive:
» 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 123)
» 2019 seventh-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)
Redskins replace Kirk Cousins with Alex Smith via trade with Chiefs
Redskins receive:
» quarterback Alex Smith
Chiefs receive:
» cornerback Kendall Fuller
» 2018 third-round pick (No. 78)
» (full trade details: click here)
Browns acquire Tyrod Taylor from Bills
Browns receive:
» quarterback Tyrod Taylor
Bills receive:
» 2018 third-round pick (No. 65)
» (full trade details: click here)
Giants address LB need by trading for Alec Ogletree
Giants receive:
» linebacker Alec Ogletree
» 2019 seventh-round draft pick
Rams receive:
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 135)
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 176)
» (full trade details: click here)
Michael Bennett traded from one nest to another
Seahawks receive:
» wide receiver Marcus Johnson
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 156)
Eagles receive:
» defensive end Michael Bennett
» 2018 seventh-round pick (No. 250)
» (full trade details: click here)
Chiefs send Marcus Peters to Rams
Chiefs receive:
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 124)
» 2019 second-round draft pick
Rams receive:
» cornerback Marcus Peters
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 209) -- traded to Dolphins
» (full trade details: click here)
Rams reshape secondary with Aqib Talib trade
Rams receive:
» cornerback Aqib Talib
Broncos receive:
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 160)
» (full trade details: click here)
Rams trade Robert Quinn to the Dolphins
Rams receive:
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 111)
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 183)
Dolphins receive:
» defensive end Robert Quinn
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 209)
» (full trade details: click here)
Raiders send Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots
Raiders receive:
» 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 159)
Patriots receive:
» wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson
» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 210)
» (full trade details: click here)
McCourty twins join forces in New England via trade
Browns receive:
» 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 205) -- traded to Washington
Patriots receive:
» cornerback Jason McCourty
» 2018 seventh-round pick (No. 219)
» (full trade details: click here)
Browns, Packers swap young players and picks
Browns receive:
» defensive back Damarious Randall
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 114)
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 150)
Packers receive:
» quarterback DeShone Kizer
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 101)
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 138)
» (full trade details: click here)
Jaguars deal for Cody Kessler as backup QB
Jaguars receive:
» quarterback Cody Kessler
Browns receive:
» 2019 conditional seventh-round draft pick
» (full trade details: click here)
Browns complete QB purge, send Kevin Hogan to Redskins
Browns receive:
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 188)
Redskins receive:
» quarterback Kevin Hogan
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 205)
» (full trade details: click here)
Dolphins trade for Daniel Kilgore to replace Pouncey
Dolphins receive:
» center Daniel Kilgore
» 2018 seventh-round draft pick (No. 227)
49ers receive:
» 2018 seventh-round draft pick (No. 223)
» (full trade details: click here)
Broncos improve OL in trade with Cardinals for Veldheer
Broncos receive:
» offensive tackle Jared Veldheer
Cardinals receive:
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 182)
» (full trade details: click here)
Patriots trade third-round pick for Danny Shelton
Patriots receive:
» defensive tackle Danny Shelton
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 159) -- traded to Oakland
Browns receive:
» 2019 third-round draft pick
» (full trade details: click here)
Redskins send Su'a Cravens to Broncos for picks
Redskins receive:
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 109)
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 142)
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 163)
» 2020 conditional draft pick
Broncos receive:
» safety Su'a Cravens
» 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 113)
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 149)
» (full trade details: click here)
Vikings get backup QB in trade with Broncos
Vikings receive:
» quarterback Trevor Siemian
» 2018 seventh-round draft pick (No. 225)
Broncos receive:
» 2019 fifth-round draft pick
» (full trade details: click here)
Cowboys trade with Raiders for FB replacement
Cowboys receive:
» fullback Jamize Olawale
» 2018 sixth-round draft pick (No. 192)
Raiders receive:
» 2018 fifth-round draft pick (No. 173)
» (full trade details: click here)