Titans GM helps raise $1.8 million for diabetes research

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Titans GM Jon Robinson helped raise nearly $2 million in the fight against type 1 diabetes at the Promise Gala.

Last night's @JDRF event was a huge success, raising a record-breaking total of more than $1.8 million with help of #Titans GM Jon Robinson



"Dream come true to chair this event.â ï¿½ï¿½ » https://t.co/J132XLgRQ4 pic.twitter.com/YbwnaYYp6z â Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 22, 2018

2. It's not quite the recognition of being No. 1 overall and it's not quite being Mr. Irrelevant, but pick no. 78 of this year's draft will get an awesome perk.

The 78th pick in this yearâs NFL Draft will receive a free pizza for an entire year courtesy of new league pizza sponsor Pizza Hut. Why #78? Itâs the 3rd round, 14th pick (3.14 = pi). The Chiefs currently hold the pick. pic.twitter.com/vZXeSmJLog â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2018

3. UCF unveiled their 2017 national championship banner and handed out championship rings at their spring game on Saturday.

4. Could Rob Gronkowski be the next two-sport star? His "vroom, vroom" skills suggest he could be.

When asked about his status for the season, Gronk says heâs been riding dirt bikes and can âvroom, vroomâ really good. pic.twitter.com/cHxdFGBbaJ â Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 21, 2018

5. The Titans' DBs were the honorary towel wavers at Game 5 of the Avalanche-Predators series. The Predators lost that game, but would go on to win the series in 6 and advance to the second round.