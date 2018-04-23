Titans GM helps raise $1.8 million for diabetes research

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Titans GM Jon Robinson helped raise nearly $2 million in the fight against type 1 diabetes at the Promise Gala.
Last night's @JDRF event was a huge success, raising a record-breaking total of more than $1.8 million with help of #Titans GM Jon Robinsonâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 22, 2018
"Dream come true to chair this event.â ï¿½ï¿½ » https://t.co/J132XLgRQ4 pic.twitter.com/YbwnaYYp6z
2. It's not quite the recognition of being No. 1 overall and it's not quite being Mr. Irrelevant, but pick no. 78 of this year's draft will get an awesome perk.
The 78th pick in this yearâs NFL Draft will receive a free pizza for an entire year courtesy of new league pizza sponsor Pizza Hut. Why #78? Itâs the 3rd round, 14th pick (3.14 = pi). The Chiefs currently hold the pick. pic.twitter.com/vZXeSmJLogâ Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2018
3. UCF unveiled their 2017 national championship banner and handed out championship rings at their spring game on Saturday.
The ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 2017 undefeated national championship ring.#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/RtLEqbgoKRâ UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 22, 2018
Perfection. pic.twitter.com/7EFO3lyeVQâ UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 21, 2018
4. Could Rob Gronkowski be the next two-sport star? His "vroom, vroom" skills suggest he could be.
When asked about his status for the season, Gronk says heâs been riding dirt bikes and can âvroom, vroomâ really good. pic.twitter.com/cHxdFGBbaJâ Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 21, 2018
5. The Titans' DBs were the honorary towel wavers at Game 5 of the Avalanche-Predators series. The Predators lost that game, but would go on to win the series in 6 and advance to the second round.
.@KB31_Era, @Mac_BZ and the rest of the Titans' secondary are having fun in Smashville!pic.twitter.com/KtyFeb97OSâ Stadium (@WatchStadium) April 21, 2018