Titans GM helps raise $1.8 million for diabetes research

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Titans GM Jon Robinson helped raise nearly $2 million in the fight against type 1 diabetes at the Promise Gala.

2. It's not quite the recognition of being No. 1 overall and it's not quite being Mr. Irrelevant, but pick no. 78 of this year's draft will get an awesome perk.

3. UCF unveiled their 2017 national championship banner and handed out championship rings at their spring game on Saturday.

4. Could Rob Gronkowski be the next two-sport star? His "vroom, vroom" skills suggest he could be.

5. The Titans' DBs were the honorary towel wavers at Game 5 of the Avalanche-Predators series. The Predators lost that game, but would go on to win the series in 6 and advance to the second round.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0