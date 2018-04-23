FSU DE Josh Sweat's knee raises concerns for NFL teams

Josh Sweat is one of the top edge defenders in the 2018 NFL Draft, but NFL teams are concerned about the left knee of the former Florida State standout.

Sweat underwent surgery on his ACL, MCL and PCL in college -- which was performed by New York Giants team doctor Russ Warren. Despite putting on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine sans brace, some NFL clubs have moved Sweat down their draft boards or in the case for some teams completely off the board, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to several sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport notes, however, some NFL teams are indeed comfortable with Sweat's knee, short and long term.

Sweat did not practice every day while at FSU and not being able to practice every day raises concerns. At this point, he remains one of the draft's big question marks, as teams wonder how much of a risk they are willing to take.

During the pre-draft process, Sweat visited the New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.