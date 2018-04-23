FA roundup: Jets working out DL Lamarr Houston

Ahead of the Thursday's draft, most NFL teams will attempt to fill some of the remaining holes on their rosters with stopgap players, negating some of the necessity of over-drafting certain positions.

In that vein, the New York Jets are working out a host of free agent defensive linemen.

Gang Green is working out former Bears pass rusher Lamarr Houston and ex-Patriots defensive tackle Chris Jones, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds the Jets are hosting ex-Rams defensive lineman Tyrunn Walker, former Giants defensive tackle Jay Bromley and former Browns defensive lineman Lavar Edwards. New York also recently brought in former Chiefs defensive tackle Jaye Howard, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo further supplied.

Clearly the Jets are attempting to find some veteran help in the front seven after jettisoning both Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson in the last eight months.

We'll let you know if one of our NFL Network reporters hear of any of these players getting signed in New York. The first reporter to get the scoop receivers a gold star. Stay tuned.

Other free-agent news we're tracking on Monday:

1. The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive end Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Rapoport reports the contract is worth $1.6 million. The five-year veteran spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and appeared in 27 games (eight starts). Mayowa totaled seven sacks, 38 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in those two seasons combined.

2. Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett signed his restricted free agent tender today, source told Rapoport.