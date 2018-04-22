Cowboys plan to pick up Byron Jones' fifth-year option

The Cowboys plan to lockdown Byron Jones for the next two seasons.

The team is expected to pick up the fifth-year option for the cornerback, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The move should give him a $6.17 million salary for 2019, one that is guaranteed for injury, Rapoport added.

The deadline to officially employ the fifth-year option is May 2.

Dallas selected Jones in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Last week, Jones revealed that he's returning to cornerback after playing the past two years at safety.

The 25-year-old has logged 177 total tackles, 24 passes defensed and two interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles in his three-year career.