Cowboys pick up CB Byron Jones' fifth-year option

The Cowboys have locked down Byron Jones for the next two seasons.

The team announced it has picked up the fifth-year option for the cornerback. The move should give him a $6.17 million salary for 2019, one that is guaranteed for injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

Dallas selected Jones in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Last week, Jones revealed that he's returning to cornerback after playing the past two years at safety.

"I think it'll be a good move for me and the team," Jones said last week via the team's official website. "As soon as [defensive backs coach Kris] Richard came in, that's what he was talking about, he wanted to move me to corner. We had a discussion and we made the move."

The 25-year-old has logged 177 total tackles, 24 passes defensed and two interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles in his three-year career.