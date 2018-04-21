Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Reggie Ragland 'can be a star'

The price to gain a potential star linebacker apparently only cost the Chiefs a fourth-round pick.

In his pre-draft news conference Friday, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach gushed over Reggie Ragland, calling the player the Chiefs acquired from the Buffalo Bills last summer a possible future household name.

"I think we're all excited about him and we think he can be a star," Veach said, via the team's website. "We were very fortunate to be able to execute that trade."

Veach has been known to heap praise, saying earlier this offseason quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "one of the best players I've ever seen." Yet the term "star" is something you don't hear from NFL personnel too often, particularly about players who have yet to play a full slate of 16 games in the league.

Ragland, who missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury before being sent packing when Sean McDermott took over for Rex Ryan in Buffalo, played in just 12 games last season, starting only 10 of them. But, clearly, that's all Veach needed to see, saying Ragland and new free-agent acquistion Anthony Hitchens can form an important backbone of K.C.'s defense moving forward.

"We think him and Anthony Hitchens will be a dynamic duo," Veach said, "and as I said earlier, will kind of change the mindset and bring a temperament with them."

It'll be a new-look D for the Chiefs in 2018, with LB Derrick Johnson, CB Marcus Peters, DB Ron Parker and DL Bennie Logan all departing.

With Ragland and Hitchens roaming the middle of their 3-4 scheme, Veach doesn't seem worried, however.