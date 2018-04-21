Jets pick up Leonard Williams' fifth-year option

The New York Jets won't be letting Leonard Williams go anytime soon.

The team announced Saturday morning they're picking up the young defensive lineman's fifth-year option, which will keep him in Jets green through the 2019 season (the option is guaranteed for injury only).

Williams joins Washington Redskins OL Brandon Scherff, New Orleans Saints OL Andrus Peat, Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston as players from the 2015 class who have had their options exercised. There's sure to be more in the coming days, with the deadline to pick up fifth-year options falling on May 2.

Williams was a no-brainer for the transaction. The 23-year-old has started 47 of a possible 48 games in his three-year career so far, logging 178 total tackles, 12 sacks and one memorable interception off Drew Brees this past season.

New York selected Williams with the No. 6 overall pick.