Aaron Rodgers named minority owner of NBA's Bucks

Like the hundreds of thousands of Green Bay Packers fans who cheer him on on Sundays, Aaron Rodgers is now a partial owner of a professional franchise.

The Packers quarterback and Wisconsin sports fanatic joined the ownership group of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as a limited partner, the basketball organization announced during its playoff game Friday evening.

Rodgers is the only active NFL player to be a limited partner of an NBA team.

Rodgers was in attendance with professional racing driver and girlfriend Danica Patrick and sat next to Bucks owner Wes Edens, per reporters at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

"I have proudly called Wisconsin my home for the past 13 years, and I am thankful for the friendships and the opportunities I have been given to live and play here," Rodgers said in a statement released by the Bucks. "I am excited to honored to deepen my connection to the region by joining Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Finan, Mike Fascitelli and the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me, and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."