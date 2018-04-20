Around The NFL Podcast: 'You're the GM!'

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- give you all of the latest news around the NFL, including Brandon Marshall being cut by the Giants, Dwight Freeney retiring, and the Ravens' battle for Saints wide receiver Willie Snead. The heroes discuss the NFL schedule release and the 2018 kickoff game between the Falcons and Eagles. They close the show with a hilarious episode of "You're the GM!" that you shouldn't miss.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: