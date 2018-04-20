Sneaker Wars: Pete Carroll vs. Kanye West

Pete Carroll is the quintessential dad, especially on Twitter. So, on Thursday, when Kanye West unveiled some new Yeezy 500s, the Seahawks' head coach responded... well, like a dad.

I got some Air Monarchs for you that'll put those to shame!! https://t.co/ZvfSBejMrH â Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 19, 2018

The sneaker Carroll is referring to is the Air Monarch IV -- Nike's perennial top-seller which is wildly popular among dads (including the reigning NBA MVP) everywhere. That being said, Carroll is the undisputed king of the Air Monarchs. Last year, Nike even released a PE (player exclusive) version for the coach.

On Friday, Carroll packed a pair and mailed them to West, just to prove he means business.

Hey @kanyewest check your mail soon... packing up and sending out a pair of my fresh Air Monarchs for you! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/ZMKN7mQDuJ â Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 20, 2018

It's worth noting that before signing his deal with adidas in 2013, Kanye had a partnership with Nike and released the Air Yeezy I, followed by the Air Yeezy II. Last week, Kanye trolled Nike on Twitter claiming that their M2K Monarch was an imitation of his Yeezy 700s. The rapper later deleted the tweet, but everyone knows that social media is forever.

The rapper has yet to respond directly to Carroll, but we'll keep you posted. Can't wait till coach drops an Ether-esque diss track.