Sneaker Wars: Pete Carroll vs. Kanye West

  • By Ralph Warner
Pete Carroll is the quintessential dad, especially on Twitter. So, on Thursday, when Kanye West unveiled some new Yeezy 500s, the Seahawks' head coach responded... well, like a dad.

The sneaker Carroll is referring to is the Air Monarch IV -- Nike's perennial top-seller which is wildly popular among dads (including the reigning NBA MVP) everywhere. That being said, Carroll is the undisputed king of the Air Monarchs. Last year, Nike even released a PE (player exclusive) version for the coach.

On Friday, Carroll packed a pair and mailed them to West, just to prove he means business.

It's worth noting that before signing his deal with adidas in 2013, Kanye had a partnership with Nike and released the Air Yeezy I, followed by the Air Yeezy II. Last week, Kanye trolled Nike on Twitter claiming that their M2K Monarch was an imitation of his Yeezy 700s. The rapper later deleted the tweet, but everyone knows that social media is forever.

The rapper has yet to respond directly to Carroll, but we'll keep you posted. Can't wait till coach drops an Ether-esque diss track.

