Ahead of draft, ex-NFL players share what they wish they knew as rookies

There's a reason Peyton Manning was always one step ahead

Film study is everything. A lot of players get by on athleticism and physical attributes early on in their careers, just as I did through Year 2, but I realized that my athleticism wasn't enough in my third year. I learned how to study tape and apply that to my game from Jeff Graham. And I continued to work on this throughout my career, learning the most in my 10th NFL season with Marty Schottenheimer, who taught me that the smallest detail could be the biggest difference in the game.When the physical gifts go away, film study is the only way a veteran can keep pace with younger players. Ray Lewis, who played 17 seasons in the league, said it best late in his career: "Guys like us slow the game down." Although players will inevitably lose a step as they get older, knowing their opponent's tendencies allows them to get to the ball more quickly because they're reacting not thinking. Those small fractions of time saved on each play add up on game day.