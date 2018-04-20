Vikings' Kentrell Brothers suspended 4 games by NFL

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers was suspended Friday without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced.

Brothers is eligible to return to the Vikings' active roster on Friday, Sept. 28, following the team's Sept. 27 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Brothers is allowed to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Brothers has appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons for Minnesota, primarily on special teams. He took just eight defensive snaps over 16 games in 2017.

He will miss games against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.