Social Media's Best Team Schedule Releases

Thursday was like Christmas Eve for NFL fans. In the hours leading up to 8 p.m. EST, supporters of all 32 franchises waited with bated breath to see who their team would play next season. The social media squads for each franchise realized this and many got creative with their schedule releases. A remake of Mario Kart 64, puppies, and much more -- check out the best team 2018 schedule releases.

Bills

Dogs are living, breathing forms of L repellant, incorporate them in anyway and you will not lose. The Bills knew this and advocated a good cause by teaming up with Open Arms Rescue of WNY and Buddy's Second Chance to promote dogs who need a home.

Class is in session.



Our experts teach you everything you need to know about #ScheduleRelease2018. pic.twitter.com/i4rzo4jIGW â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 20, 2018

Steelers

Much like dogs, kids are another key ingredient to social media wins. Watch the children of the All About Kidz Child Development and Learning Center hilariously break down Pittsburgh's schedule.

49ers

The 49ers 2017 season started out as an Etch A Sketch done by a toddler, but by the end of the season, it began to look like a Basquiat painting. Can Jimmy Garoppolo finish the masterpiece that started to take shape last December?

Raiders

The Raiders knew they didn't have to spend time, energy, and money trying to figure out a creative way to roll out their schedule. All they had to do was hit up the most entertaining man in the NFL who just happens to play RB for them.

Jets

Mario Kart 64 is the G.O.A.T. racing game and Koopa Troopa Beach is arguably its best course. The Jets executed the perfect mix of nostalgia and creativity.

Chiefs

This was the most creative schedule release of all the NFL teams. Related: this contraption is called a Rube Goldberg machine -- not, "that thing that knocks over a bunch of other things in a row." All things are possible through Google and Wikipedia.

Packers

Green Bay's social media team decided to go with a Netflix spoof. Pack fans should load up on their favorite snacks, thank the gridiron gods for a healthy Aaron Rodgers, and hope to binge-watch through early February.

Rams

The Rams know all eyes are on them in 2018 and decided to keep it in-house for their schedule release. I cannot wait till "the 'Lib Bowl" in Week 6 when the Rams' new CB goes back to Denver.

Texans

The Texans were another team that tapped into everyone's nostalgia feels. Back in the late '90s, many kids put Backyard Football into the CD-ROM and hogged the family's desktop for hours.