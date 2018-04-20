Journeyman QB Luke McCown retiring from NFL

The National Football League is down to just its final McCown.

While 38-year-old Josh still toils under center for the New York Jets, his younger brother, Luke McCown, is calling it quits.

The 36-year-old career backup passer announced his retirement Friday, sending a statement out through his agent, Mike McCartney:

Congrats @LukeMcCown! Proud to have been through this journey with you! pic.twitter.com/A01C1mQsvC â Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 20, 2018

McCown entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2004, making four winless starts as a rookie for Cleveland in the post-Tim Couch era.

He's made just six starts since, logging three with the Buccaneers in 2007, two with the Jaguars in 2011 and one final start with the Saints -- against the Panthers -- in 2015.

McCown's final stop in the league came last summer with the Cowboys, but Dallas released him before the start of the season. With scant interest on the open market, Luke is moving on to new horizons.

We wish him well.