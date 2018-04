Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft.

Round 2

PICK 33 Malik Jefferson - LB, Texas

PICK 34 Tyrell Crosby - OT, Oregon

PICK 35 Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS.

PICK 36 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH COLTS.

PICK 37 Donte Jackson - CB, LSU

PICK 38 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

PICK 39 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

PICK 40 D.J. Chark - WR, LSU

PICK 41 Sony Michel - RB, Georgia

PICK 42 Justin Reid - S, Stanford PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 43 Lorenzo Carter - LB, Georgia

PICK 44 James Daniels - C, Iowa

PICK 45 Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

PICK 46 Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

PICK 47 Nathan Shepherd - DT, Fort Hays State

PICK 48 Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama

PICK 49 Brian O'Neill - OT, Pittsburgh

PICK 50 Josh Sweat - DE, Florida State

PICK 51 Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford

PICK 52 Nick Chubb - RB, Georgia

PICK 53 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

PICK 54 Carlton Davis - CB, Auburn

PICK 55 Austin Corbett - OG, Nevada

PICK 56 Ronald Jones - RB, USC PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS.

PICK 57 Sam Hubbard - Edge, Ohio State

PICK 58 Tyquan Lewis - DE, Ohio State

PICK 59 Anthony Miller - WR, Memphis

PICK 60 Darius Leonard - LB, South Carolina State

PICK 61 Josey Jewell - LB, Iowa

PICK 62 Billy Price - C, Ohio State

PICK 63 Anthony Averett - CB, Alabama

PICK 64 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan

